OSSC SI recruitment: List of candidates shortlisted for PET released

  • OSSC SI recruitment: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Tuesday released the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for recruitment of Sub-Inspector of Police, Handwriting Bureau, CID, and CB-2018 posts.
Candidates can visit the official website ossc.gov.in and click on the notification dated January 4, 2022, to check their roll numbers.(HT File)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 02:55 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Tuesday released the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for recruitment of Sub-Inspector of Police, Handwriting Bureau, CID, and CB-2018 posts.

The list comprises 20 shortlisted candidates who will undergo physical standard measurement and physical efficiency test. Candidates can visit the official website ossc.gov.in and click on the notification dated January 4, 2022, to check their roll numbers.

The candidates were shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the main written examination. The written examination was conducted on December 28 and December 29, 2021.

The date for the physical examination will be intimated to candidates shortly.

Note: Visit the official website on regular basis for latest news and updates on this recruitment.

Wednesday, January 05, 2022
