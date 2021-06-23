OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 586 Revenue Inspector from June 24

Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission will begin the registration process for OSSSC SI posts on June 24, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Revenue Inspector posts can apply online through the official site of OSSSC on osssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 23, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 586 Revenue Inspector posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed Matriculation or equivalent examination with Odia as the medium of examination in non-language subjects. The age limit of the candidate should be below 32 years of age and over 20 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written examination. The written examination shall be held in all the districts. The written exam is likely to be held in the month of September 2021 in all the districts.

Detailed Notification Here

Examination Fees

All applicants, other than SC, ST, and PwD category, have to pay an examination fee of ₹100/- between June 24 to July 23, 2021. The fees can be deposited online mode by logging into the OSSSC website.



