RRB NTPC result for levels 6, 5, 3, 2 announced, steps to check

RRB NTPC Result 2023: Railway Recruitment Boards have started announcing NTPC (CEN 1/2019) results. Candidates can visit official websites of their respective RRBs and check selection status. The direct link to find official websites of RRBs is given below. RRB NTPC levels 6, 5, 3, 2 results announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

RRB NTPC Result 2023: List of websites

As per information available on the RRB Chandigarh website, candidates have been selected based on their performance in CBT 1 and CBT 2, CBAT (for station master) and CBTST (for category 4, 5, 10 and 11 posts), followed by document verification and medical examination.

Roll numbers and names of selected candidates have been published in result notices.

How to check RRB NTPC result 2023

Go to the link given above. Now, open the official website link of your RRB. Open the NTPC result PDF. Check your result using roll number/name.