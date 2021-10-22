Home / Education / Employment News / TN TRB Admit Card 2021 for Lecturer posts released, download link here
TN TRB Admit Card 2021 for Lecturer posts has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below. 
Published on Oct 22, 2021 02:03 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released TN TRB Admit Card 2021. The admit card has been released for the Lecturer post. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of TRB TN on trb.tn.nic.in. 

The computer-based exam for Lecturers (Engineering/ Non Engineering) will be conducted on October 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2021 in two sessions- forenoon and afternoon. Candidates are strictly instructed to reach the centre as per the timings mentioned in the Admit Card. Late comers will not be allowed inside the Centre for Examination, read the official notice

TN TRB Admit Card 2021: How to download 

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of TRB TN on trb.tn.nic.in.
  • Click on TN TRB Admit Card 2021 for Lecturer posts link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the admit card.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1060 Lecturer posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TRB TN. 

