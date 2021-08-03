CBSE Class 10: Highest ever pass percentage as 99.04% students clear exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released Class 10 examination results using an alternative assessment method with an overall record pass percentage of 99.04%. The all-time high pass percentage recorded this year is 7.58 percentage points more than the previous academic year.

The board has assessed students on the basis of their performances at school-level, including unit tests, mid-term/half-yearly exams, and the pre-boards, following the cancellation of their final examinations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Like last year, the board has not announced a merit list this year either, in view of the change in assessment method.

The board, on Tuesday, declared the results of 2,097,128 out of the 2,113,767 regular students who appeared for the Class 10 examination this year. Of them, 2,076,997 or 99.04% students have passed the exams. The result of around 16,639 students is still being processed.

The board will conduct exams for private and patrachar students between August 16 and September 15, since the alternative assessment method could not be implemented in their case due to the unavailability of internal exam performances.

As many as 20,09,62 and 57,824 students scored above 90% and 95% marks, respectively, higher than last year’s tally of 184,358 and 41,804 students scoring in that range.

The number of students placed in “compartment” has also decreased to 17,673 this year, compared to last year’s 150,198. Officials cited the adoption of an alternate assessment method and pending exams of private and patrachar students as a reason behind the substantial dip in the number of compartments this year.

In region-wise performances, Thiruvananthapuram remained at the top with 99.99%, followed by Bengaluru (99.96%), Chennai (99.94%), Pune (99.92%) and Ajmer (99.88%). The overall pass percentage of Delhi west region was 98.74% and Delhi east region was 97.80%, up from last year’s figure of 84.89% and 81.39%, respectively.

Maintaining the trend, girls performed better than boys by 0.35 percentage points. Students appearing under the children with special needs category also recorded a pass percentage of 99.44% .

The Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA) recorded 100% pass percentage across the country.