CG TET Result 2024: Chhattisgarh TET results declared at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, direct link here

Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal has declared CG TET Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility test can check the results on the official website of CG VYAPAM at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The other links to check results are- vyapamaar.cgstate.gov.in and vyapam.cgstate.gov.in/result/result.html. CG TET Result 2024: Chhattisgarh TET results declared, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Along with the results, the organization has also released the final answer key for classes 1 to 5. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key and result by following the steps given below.

CG TET Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of CG VYAPAM at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Click on CG TET Result 2024 or CG TET final answer key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the final answer key or login page will open.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CGTET examination for Paper I was conducted on June 23, 2024, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. The provisional key was released on August 8, and the objection window was closed on August 16, 2024.

The claims and objections received were resolved by subject experts. Thereafter, on the basis of the final answers, the examination result was prepared and declared along with the list of final answers, examination results, and marks for all the candidates. The CG TET result has details of eligible and ineligible candidates. The mark sheet will be available to candidates on the official website of CY VYAPAM. No request for recalculation or reevaluation will be entertained. For more details, candidates can check the official website of CG VYAPAM.