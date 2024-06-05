NEET UG Result 2024: Meet 17-year-old Chandigarh boy Taijas Singh who scored perfect 720/720, secured rank 1

17-year-old Taijas Singh of Chandigarh has scored a perfect 720/720 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG exam and secured category rank 1 in the general category as per the score card issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Chandigarh boy scores perfect 720/720 score in NEET UG

Singh is a student of Guru Nanak Public School in Sector 36. Till Class 10, he had been a student of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali and he himself is a resident of Phase 10 Mohali. Both his parents are doctors. His mother, Dr Goldy Chhabra is a doctor at the Civil Hospital in Sector 45 Chandigarh and his father Dr Mandeep Singh is a doctor with the airforce at the 3 BRD Station. He has an elder sister but she is pursuing a BBA course from GGDSD College in Chandigarh.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Taijas says observing his parents work as doctors is what inspired him to take up medical and prepare for the NEET exam. “Right now I just want to do my MBBS degree from AIIMS New Delhi. I will see later what I want to specialise in while I’m confused between cardiology and radiology right now,” he said.

Speaking about his preparation, Taijas said he didn’t study really long hours but it was more about setting targets and keeping up with them. I would study between eight to eight and a half hours a day. I would set an agenda for the day before I started and then try and finish it. Sometimes I would take longer than expected but I would ensure that I wouldn’t lag behind in my overall preparation for the exam.

When asked what advice he would give to someone preparing for NEET, he said, “Pay attention in class and always review the lessons later. Give practice exams and sit down and analyse your mistakes and which questions you weren’t able to attempt.” He added that when tallying his answers with the provisional answer key, he was really happy and had a feeling that he would be able to score a perfect score in the exam.

When not studying Tejas is fond of playing football. He also likes listening to music and watching movies to relax but he doesn’t have any favourites in particular. He is currently out of station and said that he will celebrate with his family when he gets back home. In 2023, Chandigarh state topper in the NEET exam, Bhanu Arora had secured AIR 282.