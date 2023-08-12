Home / Education / Exam Results / IIMC round 1 seat allotment result released at iimc.admissions.nic.in, here's direct link

IIMC round 1 seat allotment result released at iimc.admissions.nic.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 12, 2023 04:31 PM IST

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) releases round 1 seat allotment results for PG diploma courses. Check on iimc.admissions.nic.in.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has released the first round seat allotment 2023 result for admission to all postgraduate (PG) diploma courses for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates who took the entrance examination can check the round 1 seat allotment results on the official website at iimc.admissions.nic.in.

IIMC round 1 seat allotment result released at iimc.admissions.nic.in
IIMC round 1 seat allotment result released at iimc.admissions.nic.in

Direct link to check round 1 seat allotment result

The online willingness (Freeze/Float) option submission, document upload, seat acceptance fee payment, and response by the candidate to query will begin from August 14 till August 18.

During the willingness Submission process, candidates have to follow the options mentioned below:

Float (Yes- Upgradation): Yes I want to upgrade my choices in subsequent rounds of counselling.

Freeze (No - Upgradation): No, I am satisfied with the allotted seat and I don’t want upgradation in subsequent rounds of counselling.

The candidate will be required to pay an amount of 20,000 as Seat Acceptance Fee to confirm his/her allotted seat.

IIMC round 1 seat allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at iimc.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Round 1 Seat Allotment Result”

Key in your login details

your round 1 seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen

Check and take a print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out