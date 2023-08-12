IIMC round 1 seat allotment result released at iimc.admissions.nic.in, here's direct link

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has released the first round seat allotment 2023 result for admission to all postgraduate (PG) diploma courses for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates who took the entrance examination can check the round 1 seat allotment results on the official website at iimc.admissions.nic.in. IIMC round 1 seat allotment result released at iimc.admissions.nic.in

Direct link to check round 1 seat allotment result

The online willingness (Freeze/Float) option submission, document upload, seat acceptance fee payment, and response by the candidate to query will begin from August 14 till August 18.

During the willingness Submission process, candidates have to follow the options mentioned below:

Float (Yes- Upgradation): Yes I want to upgrade my choices in subsequent rounds of counselling.

Freeze (No - Upgradation): No, I am satisfied with the allotted seat and I don’t want upgradation in subsequent rounds of counselling.

The candidate will be required to pay an amount of ₹ 20,000 as Seat Acceptance Fee to confirm his/her allotted seat.

IIMC round 1 seat allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at iimc.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Round 1 Seat Allotment Result”

Key in your login details

your round 1 seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen

Check and take a print for future reference.