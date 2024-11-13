MPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2022 out at mppsc.mp.gov.in, direct link to check here

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released MPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2022 on November 13, 2024. The Assistant Professor result have been released for Sociology and Physics papers. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the results on the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in. MPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2022 out, direct link to check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written examination for Sociology and Physics papers was held on August 4, 2024, in two shifts- the first paper was held from 10 am to 11 am, and the second paper was held from 1 pm to 4 pm.

MPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2022: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check their results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Click on whats new section and a new page will open.

Click on MPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2022 link available on the page.

A nee PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 80 posts in Assistant Professor Sociology and 115 posts in Assistant Professor Physics. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPPSC.