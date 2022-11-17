Home / Education / Exam Results / RRB NTPC final result dates out for levels 5, 4, 3 & 2; check schedule here

RRB NTPC final result dates out for levels 5, 4, 3 & 2; check schedule here

exam results
Published on Nov 17, 2022 03:44 PM IST

RRB NTPC result dates (tentative) out for pay levels 5, 4, 3 and 2.

RRB NTPC final result dates out for levels 5, 4, 3 & 2; check schedule here(Rajkumar)
RRB NTPC final result dates out for levels 5, 4, 3 & 2; check schedule here(Rajkumar)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a schedule for various activities related to RRB NTPC (CEN- 1/2019).

As per the schedule, RRB NTPC final result for pay level 5 will be declared third week of November 2022 onward. Document Verification & Medical Examination will be 2nd week of December onward. Empanelment by RRBs will be from third week of January, 2023 onward.

RRB NTPC level 4 final result will be declared in the second week of January, 2023 and RRB NTPC level 3 final result will be out in the fourth week of January. For level 2, results will be out tentatively in the first week of February.

“Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates,” RRB said in the notification.

Check the schedule for RRB NTPC result:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb result rrb ntpc
rrb result rrb ntpc

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out