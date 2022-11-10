RRB NTPC Result 2022 for Skill Test declared, here’s direct link to check

Railway Recruitment Board has declared RRB NTPC Result 2022 for computer based typing skill test on November 10, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of RRB Ajmer at rrbajmer.gov.in or on all regional RRB websites.

The computer based typing skill test was conducted on August 27, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on August 12, 2022, which was postponed.

Candidates who have appeared for the skill test can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check RRB NTPC Result 2022

RRB NTPC Result 2022: How to check skill test results

Visit the official site of RRB regional websites.

Click on RRB NTPC Result 2022 for Skill Test link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application process of RRB NTPC was started on February 28, 2019 and ended on March 31, 2019. This recruitment drive will fill up 10000+ posts Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways