Home / Education / Exam Results / RRB NTPC Result for pay level 6 out, check list of candidates shortlisted for DV

RRB NTPC Result for pay level 6 out, check list of candidates shortlisted for DV

exam results
Published on Sep 07, 2022 07:50 PM IST

RRB NTPC Result for pay level 6: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result of the Computer Based test 2 (CBT) 2019 for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for the posts in Pay level 6.

RRB NTPC Result for pay level 6: Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.(rbcdg.gov.in)
RRB NTPC Result for pay level 6: Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.(rbcdg.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk

RRB NTPC Result for pay level 6: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result of the Computer Based test 2 (CBT) 2019 for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for the posts in Pay level 6. Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB conducted the NTPC computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) for level 6 posts on July 30, 2022.

A list of Roll Numbers of the provisionally shortlisted candidates has been released for document verification round.

290 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of station master while 8 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of commercial apprentice.

After successful completion of document verification candidates will have to undergo medical examination and pay a prescribed medical fee of Rs.24.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35,208 posts including Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master posts.

“The date for Document Verification (DV) will be announced in due course on the website. The candidates scheduled for DV will get an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from RRB Website,” reads the official notice.

Here’s how to check

Visit any regional website of RRB

Click on the result link that reads “Result for Pay-Level-6 posts”

The Level 6 result will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb result rrb ntpc
rrb result rrb ntpc

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out