UPSC CDS (I) final result 2022 announced, 164 candidates qualify

Published on Nov 22, 2022 09:28 AM IST

UPSC CDS Result 2022: A total of 164 candidates have qualified for the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced result of the Combined Defence Services (I) Examination, 2022.

A total of 164 candidates have qualified for the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy after written examination and interview rounds, the commission said.

“The Commission had recommended 2612, 933 and 616 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified is those after SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters. The results of Medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists,” the commission said.

These are the top 5 candidates selected in each academy:

Indian Military Academy:

  1. TUSHAR
  2. YASH MALHAN
  3. AMIT PRAKASH
  4. NEERAJ KAPRI
  5. ABHISHEK AGARWAL

Indian Naval Academy:

  1. ARYAN VINAYAK AWASTHI
  2. KSHITIJ SHARMA
  3. SHASWAT TIWARI
  4. ADITYA RANJAN YADAV
  5. TARUN

Air Force Academy:

  1. RAJENDRA SINGH MAHAR
  2. AYUSH SAINI
  3. SHUBHAM KUMAR
  4. HAPPY SINGH
  5. PRANAV KULKARNI

Check merit lists and the result document below. There are some common candidates in the three lists.

