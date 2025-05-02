Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or 10th exam 1 results at 11:30 am. The KSEAB will announce the SSLC exam 1 results at a press conference and the result link will be activated at 12:30 pm on karresults.nic.in. ...Read More

Karnataka SSLC result 2025: Important information

Karnataka 10th result date: May 2

KSEAB SSLC result time: 11:30 am

Result available on website: 12:30 pm

Website: karresults.nic.in

KSEAB will declare the Karnataka SSLC results at a press conference. The board will share the number of students, pass percentage, gender-wise results, marks and names of toppers and other details in the press conference.

The Karnataka SSLC exam 1 was held from March 21 to April 4, 2025. Papers were held in single shifts, from 10 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. The examination started with first language papers and concluded with NSQF subjects.

Students who do not do well in the SSLC exam 1 will have two more chances to improve their marks or pass the class, through exam 2 and exam 3.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: How to check results

1. Go to the official website, karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the link to check Karnataka SSLC exam 1 result link.

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Check and download the result.