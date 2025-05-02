Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 LIVE: KSEAB 10th exam 1 results at karresults.nic.in today
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or 10th exam 1 results at 11:30 am. The KSEAB will announce the SSLC exam 1 results at a press conference and the result link will be activated at 12:30 pm on karresults.nic.in. ...Read More
Karnataka SSLC result 2025: Important information
Karnataka 10th result date: May 2
KSEAB SSLC result time: 11:30 am
Result available on website: 12:30 pm
Website: karresults.nic.in
KSEAB will declare the Karnataka SSLC results at a press conference. The board will share the number of students, pass percentage, gender-wise results, marks and names of toppers and other details in the press conference.
The Karnataka SSLC exam 1 was held from March 21 to April 4, 2025. Papers were held in single shifts, from 10 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. The examination started with first language papers and concluded with NSQF subjects.
Students who do not do well in the SSLC exam 1 will have two more chances to improve their marks or pass the class, through exam 2 and exam 3.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: How to check results
1. Go to the official website, karresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link to check Karnataka SSLC exam 1 result link.
3. Enter your login details and submit.
4. Check and download the result.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: KSEAB 10th result time
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: Rural vs urban area students' results last year
Karnataka SSLC Result Live: Last year, 493900 students from urban areas appeared in the KSEAB 10th exam 1, of whom 359703 passed. The pass percentage for urban area students was 72.83 per cent.
In rural areas, 366067 students wrote the exam, of whom 271501 or 74.17 per cent passed.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: KSEAB 10th pass percentages over the years
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: Last year, the pass percentage of the KSEAB 10th exam dropped significantly during exam 1-
2024: 73.40 per cent
2023: 83.89 per cent
2022: 85.13 per cent
2021:99.99 per cent
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: KSEAB 10th exam 1 dates
Karnataka SSLC Result LIVE: KSEAB conducted the SSLC exam 1 from March 21 to April 4, 2025. Papers were held in single shifts, from 10 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. Results will be announced today, May 2.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: A comparison of last year's gender-wise results
Karnataka SSLC Result Live: Here is a detailed look at last year's gender-wise KSEAB 10th results-
Boys appeared: 436138
Pass: 287416
Pass percentage: 65.90 per cent
Girls appeared: 423829
Pass: 343788
Pass percentage: 81.11 per cent
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: Will girls outperform boys again?
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: Last year, girls performed considerably better than boys in the KSEAB SSLC exam 1. The overall pass percentage of girl students was 81.11 per cent compared to boys' 65.90 per cent.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: About last year's results
Karnataka SSLC Result Live: Last year, KSEAB announced the Karnataka SSLC exam 1 results on May 9. The overall pass percentage was 73.40 per cent. A total of 859967 students appeared for the examination, of whom 631204 students passed.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: KSEAB 10th exam 1 results today
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: The KSEAB will announce the Karnataka SSLC or 10th exam 1 results today, May 2.