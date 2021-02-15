Maharashtra: Colleges reopen in rural areas of Thane after 11 months
Colleges reopened in rural parts of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, after being shut for nearly 11 months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collector Rajesh Narvekar in an order issued on Sunday allowed reopening of colleges only in rural areas of the district.
The order said only 50 per cent attendance will be allowed in a day and the educational institutions will have to strictly follow all COVID-19 prevention guidelines.
Action will be taken against colleges which are found to be violating the regulations and not holding sessions as specified in the order, the collector said.
With regard to colleges falling under urban limits, directions of the municipal corporation concerned will be applicable, he said.
On Sunday, Thane reported 354 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally in the district to 2,57,745.
So far, 6,202 people have died of the viral infection in the district, as per official figures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Colleges reopen in rural areas of Thane after 11 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 18
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the Forest Guard recruitment will be able to download their admit cards online at forest.delhigovt.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TS CET 2021 schedule released, check TS EAMCET, ECET, PGECET dates here
- Candidates can check the schedule for Common Entrance Test 2021 online at tsche.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sikkim to reopen schools for LKG-class 5 students today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Para teachers raise slogans for salary hike in front of Partha Chatterjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTSE Stage 2 exam 2020: 7,586 candidates appeared
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2021: 31 PRO vacancies notified
- After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before March 12, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Board BSEB 12th exams conclude, results next
- According to the media reports, the results for Bihar Board class 12th exam 2021 is expected to be announced by March or April 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl students in Sikkim to receive self-defence training
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMA MAT 2021 registration deadline extended till Feb 16
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at mat.aima.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi University reopens 4 more libraries for research scholars, faculty members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date announced for CBT 1, check details
- RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: As per the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 23 apart from the examination scheduled to be held on February 15, 16, 17, 22, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Educational institutes in Odisha to remain closed on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSBC Constable admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 25, here's how to download
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mission Youth society approved to harness demographic dividend in J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox