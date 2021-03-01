IIMC Alumni Association announces winners of 5th IFFCO IIMCAA Awards
The IIMC Alumni Association announced winners of the 5th IFFCO IIMCAA Awards during the annual alumni meet – Connections 2021, held on Sunday, February 28, at IIMC Headquarters in New Delhi.
Nitendra Singh was declared ‘Alumni of the Year’ while IAS officers Rajender Kataria and Dr Saumitra Mohan were awarded the ‘Public Service Award’ for 2021.
Saroj Singh was awarded the highest winning amount of Rs. 1,00,000 for Agricultural reporting, while other winners received Rs. 50,000 each.
Parimal Kumar was adjudged the ‘Journalist of the Year (Broadcasting)', Utkarsh Kumar Singh won the ‘Journalist of the Year (Publishing)’, Haritha KP won Indian Language Reporter of the Year (Broadcasting), Pooja Kalbalia won Ad Person of the Year and Siddhi Sehgal received PR Person of the Year.
Jharkhand unit of the association was awarded Connecting Chapter of the year, while the batch of 2000-01 was awarded ‘Connecting Batch of the Year’ and Nishant Verma was awarded ‘Connecting Alumni of the Year’. This year, the Alumni Association also felicitated Golden Jubilee (1970-71) and Silver Jubilee (1995-96) batches.
Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi, IIMC DG, congratulated IIMCAA for the successful event and said: “Any institute’s foundation is not just built on bricks and mortar, it’s the alumni which strengthens the foundation and takes it to newer heights. Given the ongoing pandemic, the office-bearers have maintained the momentum of organising the grand event. The CC members did a brilliant job and brought positive feelings by organising this year’s alumni meet.”
IIMCAA President Prasad Sanyal chaired the event that was addressed by Simrat Gulati, Rajender Kataria, MK Tikku, Partha Ghosh, Nitin Pradhan, Manoj Kumar, Harshendra Verdhan among others. The national meet of Connections 2021 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad over the next two-three months.
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2021 Winners
Felicitations
Alumni of the Year: Nitendra Singh
Public Service: Rajender Kataria, IAS
Public Service: Dr Saumitra Mohan, IAS
Connecting Chapter of the Year: Jharkhand
Connecting Group of the Year: 2000-01 Batch
Connecting Alumni of the Year: Nishant Verma
Prizes
Agricultural Reporting: Saroj Singh
Journalist of the Year (Publishing): Utkarsh Kumar Singh
Journalist of the Year (Broadcasting): Parimal Kumar
Indian Language Reporter of the Year (Broadcasting): Haritha KP
Advertisement Person of the Year: Pooja Kalbalia
Public Relations Person of the Year: Siddhi Sehgal
