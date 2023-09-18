Pearl Academy's CAES partners with RGNIYD to offer Bachelor's and Master's degrees

The Pear Academy’s Creative Arts Education Society (CAES) has partnered with the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), Institute of National Importance, MoYAS, Government of India. The collaboration has been done for all its Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at all Pearl Academy campuses including Delhi West, Delhi South, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Jaipur.

The courses offered by the institute are Bachelor of Design (B. Des), M. Design (M. Des), BBA, and MBA in multiple areas, including fashion, design, media, communication, and other creative design programs.

As per the press statement, issued by the institute, “MoU was signed on September 5 and the degrees will be awarded, effective 2024 intake”.

The UG programs offered by the CSES at Pearl Academy are for four years with specialisation. Fashion design, fashion styling, fashion communication, interior design, communication design, and product design are just a few of the degree programs offered through Bachelor of Design (B. Des) degrees. The institute also provides a B.Des Regular course. It also offers options like the three-year BBA Regular and BBA in Fashion and Luxury Management degrees for students who are interested in business-related topics, says the press release.

The post-graduate program includes M. Design degree programs in product design, interior design, communication design, fashion design, and styling. Moreover, the institute provides an MBA program in Fashion and Luxury Management, M. Des Regular, and MBA Regular programs to cater to diverse educational and career aspirations.

Aditi Srivastava, President, of Pearl Academy said, “Pearl Academy has been at the forefront of design, fashion, media and communication education in India. The partnership with RGNIYD marks an important milestone for us and for the students. We are all elated about this new development and are looking forward to an exciting academic year.”

Debashis Dey, Director, RGNIYD, at the event, said, “We are excited to partner with Creative Arts Education Society as we believe that students will benefit greatly from the institute’s focus on internationalism, entrepreneurship, and employability as well as meeting the needs of the design, fashion, business, and retail industries. This MoU will only further our goal.”

