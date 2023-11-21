The University College London (UCL) has announced a new scholarship scheme to enable 100 of India’s brightest students to study in the UK at one of the world’s leading universities. This scholarship will support Indian students with an outstanding academic record to pursue full-time Master's degree studies at UCL. UCL announces scholarship scheme for Indian students to study in the UK

UCL Vice-President (External Engagement), Kirsty Walker, and Vanita Uppal OBE, Director, The British School New Delhi on November 21 signed an agreement officially launching the initiative at a ceremony in India.

According to the press release by UCL, Thirty-three scholarships will be awarded to exceptional students who have achieved or are on track to achieve a first-class degree for the 2024–25 academic year. A further 67 scholarships will be awarded during the following two years.

The UCL India Excellence Scholarships offer prospective Master's students in any discipline the opportunity to receive £5,000 towards their studies.

“We are delighted to be able to offer these new and diverse opportunities that both illustrate our ongoing commitment to Indian students and strengthen our connection with India. Indian students are vital members of UCL’s global community and we are dedicated to providing more resources and support to help the very best of them share their knowledge and expertise with us in the UK," said UCL President and Provost, Dr Michael Spence.

The inaugural UCL India Summer School will take place from June 10 to June 14, 2024, and will feature five leading UCL professors delivering modules to 50 students in years 10 and 11, working in small groups, said the press release.