Winners of IFFCO IIMCAA Awards announced at Connections 2023 alumni meet

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) conducted its 11th annual alumni meet Connections 2023 on Sunday, 26th February, at its New Delhi headquarters. At the event, the winners of the 7th IFFCO IIMCAA Awards were announced. The Director General of the IIMC, Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi, presented awards to the winners.

Wasim Barelvi, Akil Nomani, and Rana Yashwant hosted Mushaira and Kavi Sammelan during the first session of the event. The alumni who graduated from the institute 50 and 25 years ago were felicitated in the second session.

In the third session, the IFFCO IMCA Award winners were awarded. Odisha's litterateur Dr Gayatri Bala Panda received the Alumni of the Year award. Pankaj Chandra Goswami, Amit Katoch, Sushil Singh, and ATE P Lee received the Public Service Award. Utkarsh Singh of Bihar won the journalist of the year award and received ₹1.50 lakh in cash. Rohit Vishwakarma of Delhi won a reward of ₹1 lakh for his work in agricultural journalism.

Andrew Amsan of Delhi won the "Reporter of the Year" award in publishing, and Nibir Deka of Assam won in broadcasting. Both received a prize of INR 50,000.

Jyoti Jangra of Delhi was awarded Producer of the Year, AR Hemant of Karnataka was awarded PR Person of the Year, and Mohit Pasricha of Delhi was awarded Ad Person of the Year.

The "Lifetime Achievement Award" was given to Prof. Gita Bamezai, Anita Kaul Basu, Prakash Patra, Samudra Gupta Kashyap, and Anurag Vajpeyi.