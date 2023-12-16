close_game
News / Education / NTPC recruitment 2023: Apply for 30 Executive Trainee posts at ntpc.co.in

NTPC recruitment 2023: Apply for 30 Executive Trainee posts at ntpc.co.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 16, 2023 05:03 PM IST

NTPC Limited invites applications for 30 Executive Trainee (Finance-CA/CMA) posts.

NTPC Limited has invited applictaion for 30 Executive Trainee (Finance-CA/CMA) posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is December 20. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ntpc.co.in.

Deadline for application submission is December 20

Direct link to apply

NTPC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 30 Executive Trainee (Finance-CA/CMA) vacancies.

NTPC recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 29 years.

NTPC recruitment 2023 application fee: The candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories are required to pay 300 as an application fee. The SC/ST/XSM category/Land Oustee and female candidates are not required to pay the application fee.

NTPC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment link

Next, click on the apply link for “Recruitment of Executive Trainee (Finance-CA/CMA), Advt. No.24/23”

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification here.

