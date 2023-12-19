NTRO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 74 Scientist 'B' vacancies from Dec 21

National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) has notified vacancies for 74 posts of posts of Scientist ‘B’. The applictaion process will commence on December 21 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 19, 2024. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at recruit-ndl.nielit.gov.in. NTRO notifies vacancies for 74 Scientist 'B' posts, application process begins on Dec 21



“The Stage-l (Written Examination) is tentatively scheduled to be held in February, 2024. However, the exact date(s) of the written examination will be notified to the candidates, in due course, on their registered email lD”, read the official website.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

NTRO Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 74 vacancies for Scientist 'B'.

NTRO Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years.

NTRO Recruitment 2023 application fee: The applictaion fee is ₹250 for all candidates except for SC/ST and female candidates.

NTRO Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: Eligible registered candidates will be shortlisted based on valid GATE Score in descending order in each category of the respective subject/ field. The assessment of the shortlisted candidates will be made based on performance in two stages. The first stage would be a Written Examination (CBT-based) consisting of Objective/Multiple Choice Questions and the Second Stage would be an interview.

Candidates can check eligibility criteria and other details on the notification below: