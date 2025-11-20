The Railway Recruitment Board will close the registration process for RRB NTPC Graduate Level posts on November 20, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the graduate level posts can find the direct link through the official website of regional RRBs. RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply today for 5810 posts, direct link here

The last date for application fee payment for the submitted applications is November 22, 2025. The modification window will open on November 23 and will close on December 2, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5810 posts out of which 161 posts of Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, 615 Station Master, 3416 Goods Train Manager, 921 Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, 638 Senior Clerk cum Typist and 59 Traffic Assistant posts will be filled.

Direct link to apply for RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: How to apply Candidates who want to apply online can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for all candidates is ₹500/- and for candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC)* is ₹250/-. The fee can paid through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI.

The recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST)/Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of above-mentioned recruitment stages. There will be negative marking (@1/3rd mark for every wrong answer) in CBTs. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.