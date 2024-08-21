Edit Profile
New Delhi
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
    UGC NET 2024 Live: Day 1 begins, admit cards for some exams awaited

    By HT Education Desk
    Aug 21, 2024 9:25 AM IST
    UGC NET 2024 Live: On the first day, the NTA is conducting the UGC NET examination in two shifts.
    UGC NET 2024 Live: Day 1 exam underway (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
    UGC NET 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the August edition of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET August 2024) from today, August 21. On the first day, the exam will be held in two shifts. During the first shift, from 9 am to 12 pm, candidates are appearing for English, Japanese, Performing Arts and Electronics papers and in the second shift, from 3 pm to 6 pm, English, Dogri, Spanish, Russian, Persian, Comparative Study of Religions and Hindu Studies papers will be held. ...Read More

    This time, the test is being held in CBT (computer based test) mode.

    The NTA has released UGC NET admit cards for August 21, 22 and 23 exams. Admit cards for the remaining exam days are expected soon.

    How to download UGC NET Admit Card 2024?

    Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

    Open the admit card download link for your exam day.

    Enter your application number, date of birth.

    Submit and download the UGC NET hall ticket.

    Notably, the UGC NET exam scheduled for August 26 has been postponed to August 27 in view of Janmashtami celebrations.

    The exam will end on September 4.

    Follow this live blog for UGC NET August 21 exam's paper analysis and updates on admit cards which are yet to be released.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 21, 2024 9:25 AM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Live: Admit cards released for August 21-23 papers only

    UGC NET 2024 Live: The NTA has released UGC NET admit cards for August 21, 22 and 23 papers only. For the remaining exam days, admit cards will be released soon.

    Aug 21, 2024 9:24 AM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Live: Exams scheduled for shift 2

    UGC NET 2024 Live: During the second shift, from 3 pm to 6 pm, candidates will appear for English, Dogri, Spanish, Russian, Persian, Comparative Study of Religions and Hindu Studies papers.

    Aug 21, 2024 9:22 AM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Live: Day 1 exam begins

    UGC NET 2024 Live: The first shift of the UGC NET August examination started at 9 am today, August 21. Papers scheduled for the first shift will end at 12 pm. Candidates are appearing for English, Japanese, Performing Arts and Electronics papers in the first shift.

