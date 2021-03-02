On Day 2 of Assam visit, it’s tea time for Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra plucked tea leaves, interacted with tea garden workers and visited the house of one for a meal during the second day of her visit to the poll-bound state of Assam on Tuesday.

In photos and videos shared by news agency ANI, Vadra is seen plucking tea leaves and interacting with the tea garden workers in the northeastern state’s Biswanath district. Dressed in a saree, she was equipped for plucking tea leaves with a basket on her back balanced by a band on her head. "The life of tea garden workers is full of truth and simplicity and their labour is valuable for the country. Today, I got to know about their work and families and understood the struggles of their work. I will not forget the love and intimacy I got from them," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi and shared photos.

Watch: Priyanka Gandhi plucks tea leaves at tea garden in poll bound Assam





In another video posted on the Congress party’s official Twitter handle, the Congress general secretary is seen interacting and taking instructions from workers of the Sadhuru tea garden on how to pluck tea leaves.





Later in the day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the residence of a local tea garden worker in Tezpur district for a meal. In photos posted by news agency ANI, Vadra can be seen interacting with the family of the tea garden worker.

Assam: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has a meal at the residence of a local tea garden worker, in Tezpur. pic.twitter.com/FXaQKI53vH — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021





On Monday, the Congress general secretary was seen performing a traditional 'Jhumur' dance with several young women in the state's Lakhimpur. She also offered prayers at the Kamakhya temple, the shakti-peeth dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya on Nilachal Hill of Guwahati. After visiting the Kamakhya shrine, Vadra went to Lakhimpur in Upper Assam where she visited the Sonari gram panchayat and held a meeting with party workers and launched a protest programme for unemployed youth.

Assam will witness a three-phased election to its 126-member assembly. The first phase of polling will be held on March 27 for 47 seats, the second phase on April 1 for 39 seats and 40 in the third and final phase on April 6. Votes will be counted on May 2.

