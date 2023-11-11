Forced religious conversion will be banned in Chhattisgarh if BJP wins: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that forced religious conversion will be prohibited in Chhattisgarh if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the coming Assembly elections, reported PTI. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(ANI)

“I have learnt that rampant religious conversion is taking place in Chhattisgarh which is also a matter of concern. Why should anyone be converted by being lured? If BJP comes to power we will put a ban on such conversion,” Singh said.

Addressing a rally in the Sitapur constituency of poll-bound Chhattisgarh, the defence minister criticised the ruling Congress government in the state, alleging that the law and order situation in the state has collapsed under its rule.

“Offences like murder have become a common thing. Daughters of several families have gone missing which is a major challenge. Human trafficking and the drug trade are on the rise. It has become necessary to uproot the Congress from the state,” he said, according to PTI.

The defence minister promised that if the BJP forms a government in the state, “Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)” will be eliminated from the state within the next three to four years.

He claimed that “Left-Wing Extremism” was brought under control to a great extent during the BJP rule in Chhattisgarh between 2003-2018.

“But it is rapidly rising (in Congress rule). If BJP comes to power in the state, LWE will be eliminated in the next 3-4 years,” the defence minister said, reported PTI.

Further targeting the Bhupesh Baghel-led government over alleged scams, Singh claimed that he has not undertaken any development project in the state.

“If the report card of this government is sought from the people then it will be ‘zero bate sannata’ in the report card,” he said. ”They are ‘zero’ in giving a good government and ‘zero’ in doing development," he said.

The first phase of polling in 20 out of the total 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh was held on Tuesday. Polling in the remaining 70 seats of the Congress-ruled state will take place on November 17.

The results will be announced on December 3.

