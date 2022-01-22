Home / Elections / Election 2022 Live: Congress candidates' list for Uttarakhand to be released
Live

Election 2022 Live: Congress candidates' list for Uttarakhand to be released

  • Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: The ECI will take a call on the physical rallies and roadshows in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.
Election 2022: Congress will release its list of candidates for Uttarakhand assembly elections.
Election 2022: Congress will release its list of candidates for Uttarakhand assembly elections.(ANI)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 08:13 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will take a call today on physical rallies in Uttar Pradesh after reviewing the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the poll-bound state. The ECI has imposed a ban on physical rallies, roadshows and padyatras due to the third Covid wave largely driven by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Assembly elections 2022: Check complete schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur & Punjab

The Congress party, meanwhile, is expected to release its candidates’ list for Uttarakhand assembly elections. Congress Screening Committee meeting for Uttarakhand elections concluded on Friday in New Delhi. The party is yet to announce its chief ministerial face for the upcoming elections.

"A very fruitful discussion took place regarding candidates on all seats. The list of candidates can be released tomorrow (Saturday)," Devendra Yadav, AICC In-Charge of Uttarakhand, said after the meeting.

The last day of nomination for the Uttarakhand assembly elections is January 28. The state will go into polls on February 14, the second phase of the seven-phase elections in five states.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 22, 2022 08:49 AM IST

    ECI to take a decision on political rallies in UP

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) will take a decision on the ban imposed on political rallies, roadshows and padyatras in view of the Covid surge. Read more…

  • Jan 22, 2022 08:13 AM IST

    Amit Shah to hold door-to-door campaign in Kairana

    Union home minister Amit Shah will take part in meetings, dialogues and contact programs in Uttar Pradesh, along with BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP's state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh and other leaders. Read more…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assembly election
elections

Election 2022 Live: Congress candidates' list for Uttarakhand to be released

  • Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: The ECI will take a call on the physical rallies and roadshows in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.
Election 2022: Congress will release its list of candidates for Uttarakhand assembly elections.(ANI)
Election 2022: Congress will release its list of candidates for Uttarakhand assembly elections.(ANI)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 08:13 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Amit Shah to hold door-to-door campaign in Kairana today

Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: Yogi Adityanath and BJP chief JP Nadda will also be on the campaign trail in western Uttar Pradesh, along with Amit Shah. The region is crucial for the BJP, where it had won 83 of the 108 seats on 2017 assembly polls.
Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and BJP chef JP Nadda will visit western Uttar Pradesh today to campaign.(PTI Photo)
Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and BJP chef JP Nadda will visit western Uttar Pradesh today to campaign.(PTI Photo)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 07:26 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

UP elections: BJP names 26 women in its second list

The list has 26 women and candidates belonging to other backward classes (OBCs). In total, of the 195 seats for which it has named candidates, the BJP has named 26 women.
BJP supporters at a rally of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Allahabad on December 26. The party on Friday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. (AFP)
BJP supporters at a rally of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Allahabad on December 26. The party on Friday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. (AFP)
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 03:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByManish Chandra Pandey, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Close Story
india news

Expelled minister Harak Singh Rawat, daughter-in-law join Congress

Weeks before the Uttarakhand assembly elections, expelled BJP minister Harak Singh Rawat on Friday joined the Congress, along with his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain, in New Delhi in presence of former chief minister Harish Rawat.
Former BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat and his daughter in law Anukriti flash victory sign after joining Congress, in New Delhi, ahead of the Uttarakhand elections, on Friday. (PTI)
Former BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat and his daughter in law Anukriti flash victory sign after joining Congress, in New Delhi, ahead of the Uttarakhand elections, on Friday. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 03:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Close Story
india news

UP elections: Priyanka says she is Congress’s face in state

“Can you see any other face from the Congress? It’s my face that’s visible everywhere,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said at an event held to release the party’s manifesto for the youth of the state, when asked who would be the face of the party in the UP election.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks at the launch of the Youth Manifesto for the UP elections, at party headquarters, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks at the launch of the Youth Manifesto for the UP elections, at party headquarters, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 03:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Punjab elections: BJP announces names of 34 candidates in first list

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said the party has given representation to all sections of society and the first list included 12 people from farmer families, nine from Scheduled Castes, and some professionals.
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri with Punjab BJP in-charge Dushyant Gautam released the party’s first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri with Punjab BJP in-charge Dushyant Gautam released the party’s first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 03:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRavinder Vasudeva, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Close Story
india news

Goa elections: Parrikar’s son, Utpal, quits BJP; to contest as independent

Utpal Parrikar, 40,was denied a ticket by the party leadership, which chose to instead field Atanasio “Babush” Monserrate, who won the seat in 2019 on a Congress ticket in a by-election held to fill the vacancy resulting from Parrikar’s death.
Former Union minister Manohar Parrikar’s son, Utpal, on Friday quit the BJP and announced to contest the upcoming assembly elections as an independent candidate from Panaji. (ANI)
Former Union minister Manohar Parrikar’s son, Utpal, on Friday quit the BJP and announced to contest the upcoming assembly elections as an independent candidate from Panaji. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 03:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByGerard de Souza, Hindustan Times, Panaji
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

Political rallies in UP: ECI to take a decision today

The filing of nomination papers for phase one of UP polls in 58 assembly segments in 11 districts of western UP culminated on Friday amid strict Covid guidelines issued by the poll panel
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with the Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey addressing the Observers Briefing Meeting, organised by the Election Commission of India for the election to legislative assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with the Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey addressing the Observers Briefing Meeting, organised by the Election Commission of India for the election to legislative assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 05:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRajesh Kumar Singh and Gaurav Saigal
Close Story
india news

Time for me to stand for Manohar Parrikar’s values, says son Utpal; quits BJP

Asked whether he would support the BJP in a possible post poll scenario, former defence minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal said he will place such decisions before the people of Goa “at the right time.”
Utpal Parrikar, son of former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, announced his resignation from the BJP and declared that he will contest the February 14 Goa election from Panaji as an independent (ANI)
Utpal Parrikar, son of former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, announced his resignation from the BJP and declared that he will contest the February 14 Goa election from Panaji as an independent (ANI)
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 10:04 PM IST
Copy Link
ByGerard de Souza, Panaji, Hindustan Times
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: BJP releases 4th list, fields ex-IPS officer Asim Arun from Kannauj

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: Former Congress MLA Aditi Singh, who joined the party in November last year, will contest from Rae Bareli, from where she is a sitting legislator.
UP polls: Former Kanpur police commissioner Asim Arun (centre) joined the BJP on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)
UP polls: Former Kanpur police commissioner Asim Arun (centre) joined the BJP on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 07:01 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: BJP releases first list of 34 candidates, 13 of them are Sikhs

  • The list was released during a press briefing where Punjab BJP in-charge Dushyant Gautam, party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, and Union Minister Hardip Puri were present.
Punjab BJP in-charge Dushyant Gautam during Friday's press conference. (ANI Photo)
Punjab BJP in-charge Dushyant Gautam during Friday's press conference. (ANI Photo)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 06:57 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal resigns from BJP, to contest as independent

After being denied of the Panaji constituency which was represented by former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, Utpal on Friday announced he will be contesting the Goa Assembly Election 2020 as an independent candidate. 
Utpal Parrikar announced his resignation from the BJP ahead of the Goa assembly elections (File: Utpal Parrikar/Twitter)
Utpal Parrikar announced his resignation from the BJP ahead of the Goa assembly elections (File: Utpal Parrikar/Twitter)
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 06:32 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
uttarakhand assembly election

Uttarakhand polls: Harak Singh Rawat joins Congress

Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022: The politician, who was expelled by the state's ruling BJP on January 16, was inducted by former CM Harish Rawat in Delhi.
Harak Singh Rawat being inducted by Harsh Rawat.
Harak Singh Rawat being inducted by Harsh Rawat.
Published on Jan 21, 2022 04:39 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Channi to file defamation case against Kejriwal for ‘dishonest man’ remark

  • Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that Arvind Kejriwal is using his photos on “bundles of notes” though the ED raids were conducted on and the money was recovered from “someone else.” Notably, the ED carried out raids at 10 locations on Wednesday, including Channi's nephew.
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he has requested the Congress party to give him permission to lodge a defamation case against AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (HT Photo)
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he has requested the Congress party to give him permission to lodge a defamation case against AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 03:58 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

'Dikh toh raha hai na,' Priyanka Gandhi's reply to 'Are you the CM face in UP?'

Priyanka Gandhi asked if any other face from the Congress can be seen in Uttar Pradesh as she was asked whether she would be the CM face of the party in the UP Assembly Election 2022.
Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi launch the Youth Manifesto on Friday in New Delhi.&nbsp;(PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi launch the Youth Manifesto on Friday in New Delhi. (PTI)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 02:25 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out