Election 2022 Live: Congress candidates' list for Uttarakhand to be released

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will take a call today on physical rallies in Uttar Pradesh after reviewing the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the poll-bound state. The ECI has imposed a ban on physical rallies, roadshows and padyatras due to the third Covid wave largely driven by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Assembly elections 2022: Check complete schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur & Punjab

The Congress party, meanwhile, is expected to release its candidates’ list for Uttarakhand assembly elections. Congress Screening Committee meeting for Uttarakhand elections concluded on Friday in New Delhi. The party is yet to announce its chief ministerial face for the upcoming elections.

"A very fruitful discussion took place regarding candidates on all seats. The list of candidates can be released tomorrow (Saturday)," Devendra Yadav, AICC In-Charge of Uttarakhand, said after the meeting.

The last day of nomination for the Uttarakhand assembly elections is January 28. The state will go into polls on February 14, the second phase of the seven-phase elections in five states.

