Election 2022 Live: Congress candidates' list for Uttarakhand to be released

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will take a call today on physical rallies in Uttar Pradesh after reviewing the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the poll-bound state. The ECI has imposed a ban on physical rallies, roadshows and padyatras due to the third Covid wave largely driven by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
The Congress party, meanwhile, is expected to release its candidates’ list for Uttarakhand assembly elections. Congress Screening Committee meeting for Uttarakhand elections concluded on Friday in New Delhi. The party is yet to announce its chief ministerial face for the upcoming elections.
"A very fruitful discussion took place regarding candidates on all seats. The list of candidates can be released tomorrow (Saturday)," Devendra Yadav, AICC In-Charge of Uttarakhand, said after the meeting.
The last day of nomination for the Uttarakhand assembly elections is January 28. The state will go into polls on February 14, the second phase of the seven-phase elections in five states.
Jan 22, 2022 08:49 AM IST
ECI to take a decision on political rallies in UP
Jan 22, 2022 08:13 AM IST
Amit Shah to hold door-to-door campaign in Kairana
Union home minister Amit Shah will take part in meetings, dialogues and contact programs in Uttar Pradesh, along with BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP's state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh and other leaders. Read more…
Weeks before the Uttarakhand assembly elections, expelled BJP minister Harak Singh Rawat on Friday joined the Congress, along with his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain, in New Delhi in presence of former chief minister Harish Rawat.
“Can you see any other face from the Congress? It’s my face that’s visible everywhere,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said at an event held to release the party’s manifesto for the youth of the state, when asked who would be the face of the party in the UP election.
BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said the party has given representation to all sections of society and the first list included 12 people from farmer families, nine from Scheduled Castes, and some professionals.
Utpal Parrikar, 40,was denied a ticket by the party leadership, which chose to instead field Atanasio “Babush” Monserrate, who won the seat in 2019 on a Congress ticket in a by-election held to fill the vacancy resulting from Parrikar’s death.
Asked whether he would support the BJP in a possible post poll scenario, former defence minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal said he will place such decisions before the people of Goa “at the right time.”
After being denied of the Panaji constituency which was represented by former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, Utpal on Friday announced he will be contesting the Goa Assembly Election 2020 as an independent candidate.
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that Arvind Kejriwal is using his photos on “bundles of notes” though the ED raids were conducted on and the money was recovered from “someone else.” Notably, the ED carried out raids at 10 locations on Wednesday, including Channi's nephew.
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 03:58 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi