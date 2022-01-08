Assembly elections 2022: Check complete schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur & Punjab
- The upcoming assembly elections will be held in seven phases starting February 10, 2022, while the counting of votes has been scheduled for March 10, 2022. Check complete election schedule for all the five poll-bound states including, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, below.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in the five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The elections will be held in seven phases starting February 10, 2022, while the counting of votes has been scheduled for March 10, 2022.
Apart from declaring the poll schedule, the chief election commissioner of India, Sushil Chandra, also announced various restrictions on the poll-related activities in wake of the rising Covid-19 caseload. The poll panel said no roadshow or physical rally shall be permitted till January 15 to minimise physical contact and added a campaign curfew will come into effect after 8pm. The panel also said it will review the Covid-19 guidelines post January 15 after analyzing the Covid-19 situation in the poll-bound states.
Meanwhile, here's a full schedule for the upcoming polls in the five states:
Issue of notification: January 21
Last date of notification: January 28
Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
Date of poll: February 14
Counting of votes: March 10
Issue of Notification: January 21
Last Date of Nomination: January 28
Scrutiny of Nomination: January 29
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
Date of polls: February 14
Counting of votes: March 10
Phase 1:
Issue of notification: February 1
Last date of notification: February 8
Scrutiny of nomination: February 9
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 11
Date of poll: February 27
Counting of votes: March 10
Phase 2:
Issue of notification: February 4
Last date of notification: February 11
Scrutiny of nomination: February 14
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 16
Date of poll: March 3
Counting of votes: March 10
Phase 1:
Issue of Notification: January 14
Last Date of Nomination: January 21
Scrutiny of Nomination: January 24
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 27
Date of polls: February 10
Counting of votes: March 10
Phase 2:
Issue of Notification: January 21
Last Date of Nomination: January 28
Scrutiny of Nomination: January 29
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
Date of polls: February 14
Counting of votes: March 10
Phase 3:
Issue of Notification: January 25
Last Date of Nomination: February 1
Scrutiny of Nomination: February 2
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 4
Date of polls: February 20
Counting of votes: March 10
Phase 4:
Issue of Notification: January 27
Last Date of Nomination: February 3
Scrutiny of Nomination: February 4
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 7
Date of polls: February 23
Counting of votes: March 10
Phase 5:
Issue of Notification: February 1
Last Date of Nomination: February 8
Scrutiny of Nomination: February 9
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 11
Date of polls: February 27
Counting of votes: March 10
Phase 6:
Issue of Notification: February 4
Last Date of Nomination: February 11
Scrutiny of Nomination: February 14
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 16
Date of polls: March 3
Counting of votes: March 10
Phase 7:
Issue of Notification: February 10
Last Date of Nomination: February 17
Scrutiny of Nomination: February 18
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 21
Date of polls: March 7
Counting of votes: March 10
Issue of Notification: January 21
Last Date of Nomination: January 28
Scrutiny of Nomination: January 29
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
Date of polls: February 14
Counting of votes: March 10