Goa election 2022: Single-phase polling on February 14, votes to be counted on March 10

The state of Goa will vote in a single-phase on February 14, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Saturday, announcing the schedule for assembly elections in five states, including Goa.

According to the schedule announced by the poll body, the elections here will be notified on January 21, while the last date to file nominations is January 28. Nominations will be scrutinised on January 29, with the 31st of the month being the last date to withdraw nominations.

The single-phase of polling in the state will coincide with voting in Punjab and Uttarakhand, both of which, like Goa, will poll in just one phase. On the same date, Uttar Pradesh will vote in second of its seven phases.

Goa is among five poll-bound states, where elections will be held across 690 constituencies. Uttar Pradesh alone has 403, while Punjab, at 117, is next-highest. Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa have 70, 60 and 40 seats, respectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the ruling party in the state, while its primary challenger is the opposition Congress. Other participants include the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The BJP's Pramod Sawant is the incumbent chief minister.