These are BJP's 11 poll ‘commitments’ in Himachal, Uniform Civil Code included

Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and job opportunities for youth are among the 11 "commitments" in the BJP's poll manifesto in Himachal Pradesh, where assembly elections would be held in a single phase on November 12. The release of BJP manifesto comes a day after rival Congress - hoping for a comeback in the state - announced 10 poll "guarantees", and hit out at the ruling party over inflation and unemployment.

BJP chief JP Nadda - announcing the poll promises - said women empowerment remains a key focus for the party. "Whatever was promised was delivered, whatever was not promised has also been delivered," the party chief said at the Shimla event as he stressed upon the development of health and education infrastructure. The UCC implementation promise has been announced in Himachal after the Gujarat government - where the BJP has been in power for 27 years -announced a panel to review execution. Gujarat will vote next month in two phases and assembly election results for both the states will be announced on December 8.

Meanwhile, here are the highlights of the BJP poll manifesto:

1) As part of the “Him Startup” scheme, a fund of ₹900 crore will be arranged, the BJP has promised.

2) It also announced the creation of 8 lakh job opportunities amid criticism over unemployment by the opposition.

3) Himachal would be getting five new medical colleges if the BJP returns to power, as per the "Sankalp Patra". "In a bid to further strengthen primary health, the number of mobile clinics will be doubled in every assembly constituency so that people in far-off areas can avail health benefits," JP Nadda said.

4) All-weather roads will connect all villages with an investment of ₹5,000 crore.

5) For girl students, from class 6 to class 12, a bicycle will be given to go to schools. In every district, two girls hostels would be set up.

6) Under the program 'Shakti', ₹12,000 crores will be spent over 10 years duration to develop infrastructure and transportation around religious places and temples. "They'll be connected to the 'Himteerth' circuit'," Nadda said.

7) An additional amount of ₹3,000 annually would be given under PM-Kisan Nidhi Yojana; and 10 lakh farmers would be added to the program.

8) “Waqf properties will be investigated as per law under a judicial commission and their illegal usages will be stopped,” JP Nadda said.

9) Discrepancies in disbursal of salaries of government workers would be removed.

10) For families of soldiers - who lost their lives in the line of duty, compensation would be increased.

11) Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be limited to 12 per cent for apple growers.

