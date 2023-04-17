Home / Elections / Karnataka Assembly Election / BJP releases third list of 10 candidates for Karnataka polls

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2023 06:46 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released the third list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. This comes days after it announced 23 candidates in the second and 189 candidates in the first lists as Karnataka goes to polls in a single-phase voting on May 10.

The third list includes Hubli-Dharwad-Central segment, from where former chief minister Jagadish Shettar was willing to contest. The latest list also names Manjula Aravind Limbavali, wife of BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali, who will contest from Mahadevapura seat.

