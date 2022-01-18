Channi as CM face for Punjab polls? Major hint by Congress in videos tweeted

Amid suspense over the chief ministerial candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress on Monday sent an apparent signal of backing Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the poll-bound state. Congress tweeted a video in which actor Sonu Sonu says the "real chief minister is the one who does not have to tell he is the chief ministerial candidate". Sonu Sood’s remark was followed by several clips of Channi taking part in various events.

“The real chief minister, the real king is the one who has to forcibly brought to the chair and who does not have to struggle for it and does not have to state that I am CM candidate, I deserve it. He should be such a backbencher, who is brought from behind and told that you deserve it. Such a chief minister can bring change in the country," Sood says in the video.

Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood has been declared Congress candidate from Moga.

The video is seen as Channi’s endorsement by Congress as the chief ministerial candidate of Punjab that is set to go for polls on February 20. Punjab Congress unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is not seen in the 36-seconds-long clip. Hours after the video was posted by the official Twitter handle of Congress, the Punjab Youth Congress also echoed the message.

"History tells us that powerful people come from powerful places. History was wrong! Powerful people make places powerful #CongressHiAyegi," the Punjab Youth Congress tweeted along with a video of the chief minister taking part in various events and addressing rallies.

“History tells us that powerful people come from powerful places.



Channi was appointed as Punjab chief minister after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post in September last year amid a months-long tussle with Sidhu. Amarinder Singh formed his own party to contest the Assembly polls in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sidhu said last Thursday that he is "not running for any post" but took a swipe at the "system" which, he said, "could not give justice" in sacrilege and drugs cases.

"A system which could not give justice to our Guru and could not punish the big fishes involved in Drug trade needs to be demolished. I categorically state that I'm not running for any post and it's either this system will stay or Navjot Singh Sidhu," he said in a tweet.