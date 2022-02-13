Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Ludhiana | Good Samaritans hold an inter-faith langar
punjab assembly election

Ludhiana | Good Samaritans hold an inter-faith langar

Zonal commissioner, municipal corporation (MC), Jasdev Singh Sekhon, on Saturday organised an inter-faith langar at Rose Garden in Ludhiana
Jasdev Singh Sekhon said, “As many as 250 people from different religions and faith, majority of them students, sat for the langar in Ludhiana.” (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Amid the battle for victory intensifying for upcoming elections, zonal commissioner, municipal corporation (MC), Jasdev Singh Sekhon, on Saturday organised an inter-faith langar, where Sikh, Hindu and Muslim communities came with their traditional delicacies and ate together at Rose Garden.

Sekhon said his friends Gursahib Singh and Parampal Singh, both actively involved in social work, discussed that the election atmosphere is getting increasingly toxic and no initiative has been taken to bridge the gap between communities. “So, we decided to hold langar for the members of all the communities. As many as 250 people from different religions and faith, majority of them students, sat for the langar,” said Sekhon.

“As the elections are drawing closer, the political discourse is tilting towards temple, Khalistan and Hijab to polarise the vote bank. But nobody talks of free education, affordable healthcare and food. Sadly, the analytical eye is missing in the poll din,” said noted writer Gurbhajan Singh Gill.

