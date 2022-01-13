Who will be AAP's CM face in Punjab? Let people decide, says Arvind Kejriwal

People of Punjab will decide the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, the party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, as he launched a phone number on which, he said, people can give their suggestions in this regard till January 17.

The number, 7074870748, is open till 5pm on the said date, the Delhi CM further said, as he clarified that he himself is not in the race.

“This is for the first time in history that a party is asking people of a state for their CM choice,” Kejriwal remarked at a press conference in Mohali, flanked by Bhagwant Mann, the AAP's Punjab unit chief, and Raghav Chadha, the party's election in-charge for the border state.

“I asked Bhagwant Mann, should we declare your name? But he refused, and suggested we ask the public instead,” he added.

Mann, according to several media reports, is the frontrunner to be the chief ministerial nominee in Punjab for neighbouring Delhi's ruling party, as it seeks to expand itself beyond the national capital.

A former stand-up comic, Mann also represents the Sangrur constituency in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also spoke on the AAP's chances in the polls, saying that surveys have projected that it is forming government with 57-60 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly.

Punjab will vote in a single phase on February 14, with counting of votes to take place on March 10. Currently, the state has a Congress government, while the Aam Aadmi Party is the principal opposition. Charanjit Singh Channi is the incumbent chief minister.