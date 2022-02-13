Punjab polls: Amit Shah offers prayers at Valmiki, Durgiana temple in Amritsar

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at the Valmiki temple in Amritsar.

The temple visit by the home minister is aimed at wooing voters of the influential Valmiki community in the state.

Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah offers prayers at Valmiki Temple in Amritsar #PunjabAssemblypolls pic.twitter.com/MJqou0zdXf — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

Later on, Shah also offered prayers at the Durgiana temple in the holy city.

#PunjabAssemblyElections2022 | Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah offers prayers at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar pic.twitter.com/KD9AVIY4pj — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

Amritsar is one of the most important districts in poll-bound Punjab, comprising 11 Assembly constituencies in the Majha region.



Earlier in the day, Shah had launched a blistering attack on Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi during the poll rally in Ludhiana. The union minister targeted Channi over the security breach of Prime Minister Modi on January 5.



“Channi sahib is dreaming of forming a Congress government in Punjab again. A CM who cannot provide a secure route to the Prime Minister of India, can he provide security to Punjab?” ANI quoted Shah as saying.



Punjab goes to polls in a single phase election on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.



