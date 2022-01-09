BJP MP Varun Gandhi writes about ‘third wave & election’ after testing positive for Covid

Varun Gandhi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency, said on Sunday that he was infected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with fairly strong symptoms.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said he was in his parliamentary contingency in Uttar Pradesh for three days which is due for an Assembly election next month.

“After being in Pilibhit for 3 days, I have tested positive for Covid with fairly strong symptoms. We are now in the middle of a third wave and an election campaign,” Gandhi tweeted on Sunday.

The BJP MP further urged the Election Commission to extend precautionary vaccine doses to candidates and political workers.

During his visit to Pilibhit, Gandhi on January 5 targeted his own party-ruled government by saying that important resources of the country were being sold in the name of privatisation. He added that inflation is touching the sky and unemployment is increasing rapidly.

According to the Election Commission, roadshows and physical rallies will be banned in the five states till January 15 due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country. The ban will be reviewed on January 15.

The EC also said that no victory celebrations will be permitted and only two persons will be allowed to accompany a candidate to collect the winning certificate.

Political parties have been asked to conduct virtual rallies and digital campaigns for the election.

