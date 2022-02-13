UP Polls: Adequate steps in place for free and fair voting, says EC

As many as 2.02 crore voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 586 contestants in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls that will take place in nine districts, comprising 55 assembly constituencies, on Monday.

Briefing media persons here on Sunday, chief electoral officer (CEO) Ajay Kumar Shukla said adequate steps had been taken to ensure free, fair and peaceful voting.

He said 0.94 crore of the 2.02 crore electorate were women, 1.07 crore men and 1,269 transgenders.

“Voting on 23,404 booths, under 12,544 polling centres, will take place between 7 am and 6 pm,” he added.

Most of the nine districts—Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly and Shahjhanpur -- that will go to polls are dominated by Muslims. All the nine districts fall under the three divisions of Saharanpur, Moradabad and Bareilly.

Shukla said the election commission had deployed 51 general observers, nine police observers, 17 expenditure observers, apart from 1,793 sector magistrates, 220 zonal magistrates, 100 static magistrates and 2,808 micro observers.

“The commission has also deployed two senior police observers and as many senior expenditure observers to keep an eye on the whole election process and act accordingly,” he said.

He further said adequate number of paramilitary forces, too, had been deployed for peaceful polling and they had been given the responsibility of guarding strong rooms and EVMs, too. “Live webcast of 50% booths will also be done,” he said.

Shukla said ₹3.14 crore cash and 2.47 lakh litres of liquor was recovered in the nine-poll bound districts between the day the poll notification was issued and campaigning ended on Saturday at 6 pm. He further said legal action was being taken.