UP Polls: Paramilitary, police geared up to secure second phase

Over 812 companies of central paramilitary forces and state armed police, as well as over 1.13 lakh civil police personnel, home guards, Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawans and village guards have been deployed for free and fair polling on Monday in the second phase, in 55 assembly constituencies of nine Uttar Pradesh districts, said a top police official here on Sunday.

Additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said deployment of forces has been done strategically, at polling centres, booths, vulnerable localities, inter-state barriers, quick response teams, flying squads and static squads to avert any trouble and conduct elections smoothly.

“As many as eight assembly constituencies are considered sensitive and special deployment has been made there. The sensitive constituencies are Nagina, Dhampur, Bijnor, Asmoli, Sambhal, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan and Gangoh,” he said.

Kumar said special deployment was also done in 436 localities considered vulnerable and 4,917 polling booths that are critical.

He said polling will be conducted at 12,538 polling centres having 23,352 polling booths under 176 police station limits of nine districts, including Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahapur.

He further said as many as 122 pink booths had been been prepared for women voters and at least 42 women inspectors and sub-inspectors, as well as 488 women head constables and constables, have been deployed there.

The ADG said 794.1 companies of paramilitary forces were provided for the polling, out of which 786.8 companies were deployed while the remaining were kept in reserve. He said 733.44 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed for booth duties, 3.33 companies for security of 10 strong rooms and 50.06 companies for law and order duty. Besides, 19.56 companies were deployed for quick response teams, 12.17 companies for checking at 73 inter-state barriers, 9.17 companies for flying squad duties and 9.17 companies for static squads, he added.

In addition to paramilitary forces, 18.1 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) are deployed at different vulnerable localities and places, strategically. Around 6,860 inspectors and sub-inspectors, 54,670 head constables and constables, 43,397 home guards, 903 PRD personnel and 7,746 village guards were also deployed on polling duties.

For free and fair polling, the police have also bound down around 9,18,507 people for different reasons as a precautionary measure. Moreover, the police got deposited 1,33,511 licensed firearms, seized 16 licensed firearms and got cancelled 32 licenses of fire arms.