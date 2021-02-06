BJP President JP Nadda attacks Mamata Banerjee over farmer issues

There is no point crying over spilled milk, Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda said while attacking attacked Trinamool Supremo Mamata Banerjee over farmers’ issues on Saturday.

“Because of Mamata Banerjee’s ego around 70 lakh farmers in West Bengal were deprived from receiving the money under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. But now that elections are approaching and 25 lakh farmers have registered for the scheme on their own, she has given her consent. There is no point crying over spilled milk,” said Nadda.

While the BJP’s central leadership, during their earlier visits to the poll-bound state, could be seen having lunch either with an individual farmer’s family or at a Dalit’s household, Nadda joined around 4000 farmers for a common-lunch (saha bhog) in Malda district while attending the Krishak Suraksha Abhiyan.

Around 30 cooks prepared the lunch comprising khicchdi, mixed vegetable, fried brinjal, chutney and papad since Friday night with all ingredients collected from farmers’ households over the past few days as a part of the BJP’s “Ek Mutti Chawal” campaign.

“The food was very nice. The love of farers was laced with the food. The Narendra Modi-government would fulfill the dreams and aspirations of the farmers,” he said.

This comes on a day when farm unions in India have called for Chakka Jam - a three-hour nationwide highway blockade in the afternoon. Nadda also visited the Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture.

Earlier in January, Nadda had launched the Krishak Suraksha Abhiyan to woo the farmers of West Bengal when farmers’ protests were raging over the new farm laws in the National capital

“Around 35 lakh farmers have become associated with this farmer campaign. Such abhiyans have been organized in 30,000 villages. Our target is to reach 40,000 villages and organize Krishak Suraksha Abhiyan and Saha bhog,” he added.

The BJP president is scheduled to launch the party’s first of the five Parivartan Rath Yatras, from Nabadwip at Nadia in south Bengal around 120 km north of Kolkata. Nabadwip is the birthplace of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a revered saint from the Bhakti movement.

The crucial assembly elections in the state are less than two months away. The BJP, buoyed by its impressive gain the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which it won 18 of the 42 seats, is now eyeing for more than 200 seats in the 294-seated West Bengal assembly.







