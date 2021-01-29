More politicians likely to join BJP during Amit Shah’s 2-day visit to Bengal
More political leaders are expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Union home minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to West Bengal ahead of the crucial assembly elections.
Shah, who would be landing in Kolkata around 11pm on Friday, is scheduled to camp in the state over the weekend to bolster the party’s campaign.
“We are getting to hear that on January 30 and 31 some political leaders may join the BJP,” said Mukul Roy, national vice-president of the BJP.
The last time Shah had come to Bengal, former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and minister Suvendu Adhikari had joined the BJP on December 19.
Thereafter at least two ministers of the Mamata Banerjee government have reigned from their posts. While the party has expelled one more MLA, another has quit after being issued a show-cause notice.
“A few political leaders are expected to join the BJP at Shah’s rally at Dumurjala in Howrah on January 31,” said Adhikari.
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, in a rally earlier this week, had sent a strong message to rebels within the party and had said that some leaders who had amassed huge wealth are now rushing to join the BJP to hide their money.
“Those who are waiting in line may leave at the earliest. Else you may miss the train. Those who are deserting were sure that the TMC wouldn’t have given them tickets to contest the polls,” Banerjee had said in a recent rally.
On January 30, the Union home minister is scheduled to have lunch at the headquarters of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Mayapur before addressing a rally at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas, an area dominated by Matuas, a Dalit community.
On Sunday, he is scheduled to visit Bharat Sevashram Sangh in Kolkata and address a rally at Dumurjala in Howrah. Shah is also expected to visit the house of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, a 19th-century educationist and social reformer. He is scheduled to have lunch with a Bagdi (Dalit) family, attend a road show in Uluberia and offer puja at a Kali Temple before leaving for Delhi on Sunday night.
