Yogi can now stay back in Gorakhpur: Akhilesh on CM's campaign from home turf

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s candidature from his home turf of Gorakhpur for the upcoming Assembly election.

Yadav began his press conference in Lucknow saying "now that he is contesting from Gorakhpur City seat, he can stay back there as well".

Gorakhpur is a familiar political turf for the chief minister from where he was elected unopposed to Parliament for five consecutive terms and from where he draws his other identity as head priest of Gorakhnath Mutt.

"This time, the Samajwadi Party will win all the assembly seats in Gorakhpur… Imagine the CM who could not run the metro in his own city, could not lay sewer lines in his own city… this time, Gorakhpur people will teach him a lesson," Yadav said, "Today, the BJP has sent him home, now people will keep him home."

Speaking about the much-publicised photo of the CM having 'khichdi' at a Dalit man's home, the SP leader said, "Did you not see how he ate with a total lack of interest... Anyway, it is time for him to eat khichdi only."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of candidates for the first two phases of the seven-phased election. Besides Adityanath, the BJP said deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu assembly segment.

Regarding a notice to the Samajwadi party office from the state police on violation of pandemic and election guidelines due to overcrowding, Yadav said, "I ask all leaders and workers to follow MCC and Covid protocols or else SP might be victimised on all places where it is strong."

"I was not even aware that Section 144 (of the CrPC) was imposed inside SP office premises. Also, I was not aware that the virtual rally was in violation. I thought there will be some leaders on the mike on the state...some in the front (audience) and the goings on would be online transmitted to various districts...We will be careful from now," he added.