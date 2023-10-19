2023 MAMA Awards: Get to know the nominees, how to vote and more

Mnet Asian Music Awards or MAMA Awards 2023, is a major music awards ceremony, organised annually by CJ E&M. The theme for the annually anticipated award has the theme of “One I Born.”

This year the event is all set to be unveiled at the prestigious Tokyo Dome in Japan, in order to commemorate and celebrate the victories of K-pop artists throughout the year.

2023 MAMA AWARDS: DATE

The awards are scheduled to be held on November 28 and 29, 2023.

2023 MAMA AWARDS: Theme

The theme for the annually anticipated award has the theme of “One I Born.” It aims to emphasise the idea that “I” and “MAMA” are the only beings in the world, and they are transformed into a unified “One” through optimism and positivity.

2023 MAMA AWARDS: LIST OF NOMINEES

Best New Male Artist:

BOYNEXTDOOR

EVNNE

RIIZE

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Best New Female Artist:

ADYA

EL7Z UP

KISS OF LIFE

LIMELIGHT

tripleS

Best Male Group:

EXO

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TREASURE

TXT

Best Female Group:

aespa

(G)I-DLE

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

TWICE

Best Male Artist:

Jimin

Jungkook

Lim Young Woong

Parc Jae Jung

Taeyang

V

Best Female Artist:

Choi Ye-na

Hwasa

Jeon Somi

Jihyo

Jisoo

Lee Chae Yeon

Best Dance Performance Male Solo:

Jimin – Like Crazy

Jungkook – Seven (Feat. Latto)

Kai – Rover

Taeyang – VIBE (Feat. Jimin)

Taeyong – SHALALA

Best Dance Performance Female Solo:

Hwasa – I Love My Body

Jeon Somi – Fast Forward

Jihyo – Killin' Me Good

Jisoo – FLOWER

Lee Chae Yeon – KNOCK

and many more…

2023 MAMA AWARDS: How To Vote?

The voting has officially begun on October 19 at 6 p.m. KST.

Interested fans can cast their votes on various platforms such as Spotify, X, or the Mnet Plus application.

Mnet Plus Application

Most votes are restricted to this application. Fans are required to download the application from the Google Play Store, sign up, and enter the 2023 MAMA Awards panel to cast their votes.

After, voting for their favourite artists fans will be required to verify themselves through CAPTCHA and watch a 30- seconds advertisement, to officially record their votes.

Spotify

MAMA will be creating a voting playlist for nominations in each category. In order to cast their votes, fans will be required to enter the playlist and listen to a song for at least 30 seconds to cast their vote.

X (Formerly Twitter)

Social Media Platform X (Formerly Twitter) can also be used to cast votes for the MAMA Awards 2023.

Fans will have to use the hashtag #MAMAVOTE, along with the artist's hashtag for whom they are voting.

The organisation will be providing the relevant hashtags.