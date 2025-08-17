Aamar Boss on OTT: Where to watch Rakhee Gulzar’s Bengali family drama online

Rakhee Gulzar's return to acting helped Aamar Boss become one of the biggest box office stars of the year in Tollywood. The family drama is directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee and it features Rakhee Gulzar and Shiboprosad Mukherjee in the leads. The poignant storyline and Gulzar's performance not only won hearts but also made the audience return to the theatres for a Bengali movie without the advantage of a holiday release. Aamar Boss OTT release

When and where to watch Aamar Boss online?

The Bengali drama movie is now coming to the digital world on ZEE5 on August 22, 2025. The movie will also be available for streaming on OTTplay Premium.

What's the plot of the Aamar Boss movie?

The drama introduces a 40-year-old book publisher, Animesh (Shiboprosad Mukherjee) whose life turns upside down when his elderly mother Shubhra (Rakhee Gulzar) starts working at his office as an intern. Aamar Boss brilliantly mixes comical elements with some poignant situations. The unique idea of an old person working with younger people caught much attention. It also highlights the differences between generations and how loneliness affects older people.

As Shubhra spends more time in the office, her presence changes things for the better. Her caring nature and different perspective bring positive energy to the workplace. The movie shows how her interactions with the younger employees help them grow mentally, bringing a new spirit to the office environment.

Shiboprosad Mukherjee shared his experience working with Rakhee Gulzar

Back in May during a chat with Bollywood Bubble, lead actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee shared that Rakhee Gulzar is a legend. The filmmaker-actor stated that it's absolutely impossible to tell that Gulzar is working after 22 years. A veteran batsman is batting, it’s like one or two balls that you need. Mukherjee couldn't stop wondering about his experience working with Gulzar.

The 51-year-old actor further shared that they wanted to work with Rakhee Ji because as a director in their own filmography they need to add this experience of working with a veteran. He also mentioned another veteran name Seema Biswas with whom they have worked, and stated that it's always a great experience.