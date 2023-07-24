Dark Gathering episode 4: premiere Date, Time, Recap and where to watch

Dark Gathering episode 4 is scheduled to premiere on Monday, July 31, at 1.05 am JST. In the last episode, "Friends," viewers discovered Yayoi's plan to break Keitaro's curse and the secret behind her supernaturally possessed dolls. These dolls are used to protect her loved ones. Exciting revelations await! Dark Gathering episode 4 release date (Image via OLM Team Masuda)

After the revealing third episode, fans eagerly await Dark Gathering episode 4. The series by Kenichi Kondo is gaining attention for its supernatural and mysterious plot, and the otaku community is praising the blend of action and comedy.

Release date and time, where to watch

Dark Gathering episode 4 premieres on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 1.05 am JST. This season includes 25 episodes. Catch it on Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, Kansai TV, AT-X, TV Kanazawa, and other Japanese channels. International fans can watch on HIDIVE in select areas for international viewers.

As release times differ based on location and time zone, here are the dates when Dark Gathering episode 4 will be accessible:

Date Dark Gathering Episode 4 Exact Release Time JST PT ET CT GMT IST July 31, 2023 1:05 AM 9:05 AM 12:05 PM 11:05 AM 4:05 PM 9:35 PM

Recap of Dark Gathering episode 3

In the previous episode of Dark Gathering, viewers saw Yayoi asking Keitaro for one of his nails, but he refused. Later, Yayoi and Eiko planned to visit a haunted shrine to break their curses. Yayoi had supernatural encounters while at the shrine, and Eiko sought Keitaro's help.

Initially hesitant, Keitaro eventually rushed to save Yayoi. She explained that the possessed dolls with her blood or nails protect her from harm by becoming a shield against ghosts. Yayoi needed Keitaro's nail to strengthen one of these dolls and lift his curse.

With the powerful doll, they could kill the ghost responsible for Keitaro's curse. Yayoi suggested working together to capture evil spirits and make them fight each other. The episode ended with the possibility of their plan unfolding as a team.

What to expect from Dark Gathering episode 4?

In Dark Gathering episode 4, Keitaro and Eiko will start their university journey, but Yayoi will also accompany them. After attending orientation, Eiko will be approached by several students inviting her to join different university groups.

During the episode, Keitaro and Eiko will decide to study Urban Legends as their subject and enroll in the class. However, as they will be taking the class, viewers can expect to see supernatural elements.

