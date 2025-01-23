Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 23, 2025 10:32 PM IST

Read to know more about the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19.

The countdown to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19 has officially begun, and fans are eagerly anticipating what’s next in this thrilling saga. With the release date now confirmed on the manga’s official website, excitement is building. The official website of the manga dropped the release date of the next chapter.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19 will be release date revealed.(Viz.com)
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19 will be release date revealed.(Viz.com)

Also Read: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Release date, schedule, plot and more

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19 release date and time

The release date of the next chapter as scheduled by Shueisha's official website, will be Thursday, February 20, 2025, for fans residing in Japan. For international fans, the chapter will be available on Wednesday, January 19, 2025. The fans are advised to check the local time in the following table for the exact release time of the chapter in their region.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time08:00 amWednesdayFebruary 19
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amWednesdayFebruary 19
British Summer Time04:00 pmWednesdayFebruary 19
Central European Summer Time05:00 pmWednesdayFebruary 19
Indian Standard Time08:30 pmWednesdayFebruary 19
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmWednesdayFebruary 19
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amThursdayFebruary 20
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amThursdayFebruary 20

Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19?

The chapter will be released on Viz Media and MANGA Plus Platform and will be available for free to the readers. The platform provides free access to the last three chapters and the first chapter for free. The MANGA Plus mobile application, however, will require a subscription to access all the chapters of the manga.

Also Read: IU and Park Bo Gum's When Life Gives You Tangerines unveils premiere date and first teaser

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19 is shaping up to be a pivotal one, with intense battles unfolding in the Land of the Wind. Matsuri, feeling betrayed by Konohamaru’s emotions toward Moegi, is poised to strike. Meanwhile, Ryu has sensed the brewing betrayal among the Shinobi, especially with Yodo’s bloodlust directed at him.

In response, Ryu has unleashed his Iron Sand to assert control. However, the Shinobi are not backing down easily—Araya is ready to counter Ryu’s Iron Sand with his powerful Load Stone Sand Sealing Blade, setting the stage for a fierce confrontation.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On