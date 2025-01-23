Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19: Exact release date, time and more

The countdown to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19 has officially begun, and fans are eagerly anticipating what’s next in this thrilling saga. With the release date now confirmed on the manga’s official website, excitement is building. The official website of the manga dropped the release date of the next chapter. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19 will be release date revealed.(Viz.com)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19 release date and time

The release date of the next chapter as scheduled by Shueisha's official website, will be Thursday, February 20, 2025, for fans residing in Japan. For international fans, the chapter will be available on Wednesday, January 19, 2025. The fans are advised to check the local time in the following table for the exact release time of the chapter in their region.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Wednesday February 19 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Wednesday February 19 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Wednesday February 19 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Wednesday February 19 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Wednesday February 19 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Wednesday February 19 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Thursday February 20 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday February 20

Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19?

The chapter will be released on Viz Media and MANGA Plus Platform and will be available for free to the readers. The platform provides free access to the last three chapters and the first chapter for free. The MANGA Plus mobile application, however, will require a subscription to access all the chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19 is shaping up to be a pivotal one, with intense battles unfolding in the Land of the Wind. Matsuri, feeling betrayed by Konohamaru’s emotions toward Moegi, is poised to strike. Meanwhile, Ryu has sensed the brewing betrayal among the Shinobi, especially with Yodo’s bloodlust directed at him.

In response, Ryu has unleashed his Iron Sand to assert control. However, the Shinobi are not backing down easily—Araya is ready to counter Ryu’s Iron Sand with his powerful Load Stone Sand Sealing Blade, setting the stage for a fierce confrontation.