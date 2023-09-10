Get ready to Exorcise your excitement: Blue Exorcist unleashes Shimane Illuminati Saga in 2024

Blue Exorcist is making a highly anticipated return with a brand-new anime series, set to tackle the thrilling Shimane Illuminati Saga in 2024. After a break of over a decade since the Kyoto Saga, fans have eagerly awaited more from this beloved series. Blue Exorcist Reawakens: 'Shimane Illuminati Saga' Brings the Heat in 2024. (Twitter. X)(Twitter. X)

With the manga currently in the midst of its final epic battles, the surprise announcement of a third season of the Blue Exorcist anime last year sent waves of excitement through the fanbase.

During Aniplex Online Fest 2023, it was unveiled that the Blue Exorcist anime would be back with 'Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga'. This new adaptation will cover volumes 10 through 15 of Kazue Kato's original Blue Exorcist manga, and it promises to feature the return of the familiar cast.

Studio VOLN is at the helm of this project, and fans were treated to a new trailer and a captivating poster in anticipation of the series' premiere in January 2024.

The series will bring back the voice cast from the first two seasons and the feature film. The series composition will be handled by Toshiya Ohno, the the character design will be done by Yurie Daito and the music will be composed by Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano.

Notably, the second season of the Blue Exorcist anime concluded with an entirely original storyline, so this upcoming batch of episodes holds the potential to surprise fans.

The Shimane Illuminati arc represents the sixth major story arc from the Blue Exorcist manga. It follows the events of the Kyoto Impure King arc and spans chapters 50 through 64.

For those eager to get up to date with thE thrilling saga and the entirety of the Blue Exorcist manga, Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library provides a convenient means to catch up before the Blue Exorcist anime makes its grand comeback.