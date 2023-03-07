IDOLiSH 7 Franchise's theatrical anime concert: Get ready to groove!

A new chapter in the IDOLiSH 7 franchise is about to unfold with the upcoming theatrical anime concert, IDOLiSH 7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD. The event promises to be a feast for the senses, as the franchise's beloved characters take the stage to perform their most iconic songs.

Two versions, two setlists

What makes this concert unique is that it will have two separate variations, each with a different setlist. The "Day 1" version will premiere on May 20, and the "Day 2" version will follow on May 21. Afterwards, fans can choose which version to watch. This means that audiences can enjoy a different experience each time they watch the concert.

A preview of what's to come

The official website for the event recently streamed a preview video for the song "Pieces of the World" by the Idolish 7, TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units. The video gave fans a taste of the concert's high-energy performances and impressive visuals. Fans of the franchise can expect more of the same from the live event.

Music to your ears

Good news for those who are unable to attend the concert - compilation albums featuring the main music, including "Pieces of the World," from both concert variations will be released on May 24. Deluxe editions will also be available on June 21, allowing fans to enjoy the music even if they cannot attend the concert in person.

Behind the scenes

The concert is being directed by Hiroshi Nishikiori and Kensuke Yamamoto, with Bunta Tsushimi writing the screenplay. Arina Tanemura is credited for the original character design, while Hitomi Miyazaki is designing the characters. The CG chief director is Eiji Inomoto, and Kinichi Okubo is credited for the artboard. With such a talented team behind the scenes, fans can expect a visually stunning and captivating performance.