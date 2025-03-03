One Piece Chapter 1142: Exact release date, time and more

With Loki now freed by Luffy and Zoro, the stage is set for an epic alliance as the pair are expected to team up with Sanji and Hajrudin's crew to confront the looming threat of the Giant, whose sinister intentions are becoming clearer by the minute. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next instalment in the saga, as the release date for One Piece Chapter 1142 has just been dropped, promising another action-packed chapter filled with twists and turns. One Piece Chapter 1142 release date revealed.(@ToeiAnimation/X)

When will the One Piece Chapter 1142 be released?

One Piece Chapter 1142 is scheduled to be released on Monday, March 10, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan, according to the official website of MANGA Plus. The chapter will be available to the international audience on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The release time of the chapter will differ due to different time zones followed across the globe. The table below suggests the exact time of release in various regions.

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, March 9, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, March 9, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, March 9, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, March 9, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, March 9, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, March 9, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, March 10, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, March 10, 2025

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1142?

The latest chapter of One Piece manga will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1142?

One Piece Chapter 1142 is set to dive right back into the action, picking up with the group in the Underworld preparing to face off against Loki. As tensions rise, fans can expect to learn more about the antagonist’s twisted plans, likely through a rant that gives insight into his next moves.

However, things quickly escalate when Loki launches a fierce attack on Luffy and the crew, forcing everyone into battle mode. The chapter will likely end on a dramatic note, with Loki delivering a single, devastating strike that takes out one of the Giants