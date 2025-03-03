One Piece Chapter 1142: Exact release date, time and more
With Loki now freed by Luffy and Zoro, the stage is set for an epic alliance as the pair are expected to team up with Sanji and Hajrudin's crew to confront the looming threat of the Giant, whose sinister intentions are becoming clearer by the minute. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next instalment in the saga, as the release date for One Piece Chapter 1142 has just been dropped, promising another action-packed chapter filled with twists and turns.
When will the One Piece Chapter 1142 be released?
One Piece Chapter 1142 is scheduled to be released on Monday, March 10, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan, according to the official website of MANGA Plus. The chapter will be available to the international audience on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The release time of the chapter will differ due to different time zones followed across the globe. The table below suggests the exact time of release in various regions.
|Timezone
|Local release time
|Pacific Standard Time
|7AM, Sunday, March 9, 2025
|Eastern Standard Time
|10AM, Sunday, March 9, 2025
|Greenwich Mean Time
|3PM, Sunday, March 9, 2025
|Central European Time
|4PM, Sunday, March 9, 2025
|Indian Standard Time
|8:30PM, Sunday, March 9, 2025
|Philippine Standard Time
|11PM, Sunday, March 9, 2025
|Japanese Standard Time
|12AM, Monday, March 10, 2025
|Australia Central Time
|1:30AM, Monday, March 10, 2025
Where to read One Piece Chapter 1142?
The latest chapter of One Piece manga will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.
What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1142?
One Piece Chapter 1142 is set to dive right back into the action, picking up with the group in the Underworld preparing to face off against Loki. As tensions rise, fans can expect to learn more about the antagonist’s twisted plans, likely through a rant that gives insight into his next moves.
However, things quickly escalate when Loki launches a fierce attack on Luffy and the crew, forcing everyone into battle mode. The chapter will likely end on a dramatic note, with Loki delivering a single, devastating strike that takes out one of the Giants
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
