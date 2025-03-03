Noah Centineo and Zoe Kravitz spark romance rumours after late-night rendezvous

Zoe Kravitz and Noah Centineo may have just become Hollywood’s hottest new couple. The two were spotted leaving a restaurant together in the early morning hours, sparking romance rumours just one day after Kravitz’s ex-fiance, Channing Tatum debuted his new girlfriend. Zoe Kravitz was spotted with Noah Centineo, sparking romance rumours just after Channing Tatum confirmed his new relationship.

Noah Centineo and Zoe Kravitz spark romance rumours

The reportedly new couple of the Tinseltown was captured while leaving a bar/restaurant late at night around 2:30 am on Sunday night. According to TMZ, in a video, the two were spotted making their way to a car standing nearby after they exited the doors of the bar/restaurant. The people present at the time told the media outlet that Centineo and Kravits left the place in the same car, however, in the video one cannot witness the To All The Boys actor getting into the driver’s side.

The potential couple’s outing was reportedly a low-key event. While the two did not pack on PDA in photos or videos, their late-night rendezvous has ignited speculations of romance between the two actors.

Centineo and Kravitz’s romance rumours come in just a day after the latter’s ex-fiance Taum confirmed his relationship with Australian model Inka Williams. The couple packed on PDA as they arrived together at the CAA pre-oscar party yesterday in Los Angeles.

Tatum and Kravitz’s split

Kravitz's rumoured romance with Centineo comes just four months after her unexpected split from Tatum. Their breakup, which took many by surprise, followed a whirlwind three-year relationship, including an engagement. Just weeks before their separation, Tatum had been spotted with tattoos of Kravitz's initials, a sign of their deep bond, making their breakup all the more shocking to fans.

Kravitz recently opened up about her breakup with Tatum for the first time, months after they called off their engagement. In a recent interview, the Blink Twice director shared that their split has not altered her perspective on the movie, even though her ex stars in it.

Referring to Tatum, she told Elle, “I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much. Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together,” as reported by The Independent.