Channing Tatum confirms romance with Inka Williams at CAA pre-Oscar party after split from Zoe Kravitz

Channing Tatum has confirmed his new romance with Australian model Inka Williams. The couple was spotted leaving the CAA pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles on Friday night, hand in hand. Tatum, 44, who recently ended his three-year relationship with Zoe Kravitz in October, appeared to be enjoying a night out with the 25-year-old brunette beauty, marking their public debut as a couple. Channing Tatum confirms romance with Inka Williams after split from Zoe Kravitz.(@channingtatum/Instagram, @inkawilliams/Instagram)

Channing Tatum is officially dating Inka Williams

Tatum and Williams were first spotted together in January at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel and now they have put a stamp on their relationship. The Australian model was wearing a strapless black dress with a tasselled skirt. She paired it with glossy golden tights and black stilettos. She added a layer of bling with a pair of maxi hoop earrings.

Tatum’s new girlfriend, according to DeuxMoi, is 25 years old and is half as tall as the actor. The brunette was born in Melbourne and raised in Bali. She also has a fashion brand called She Is I which she manages along with her modelling career, as reported by DailyMail.

Williams previously shared that the experience helped shape her into a "very compassionate person," according to an interview with By Charlotte. She shared, “ feel so connected to the culture and energy of this island. It’s so sacred and deep. I think that’s reflected in my day-to-day life and way of living.” She also explained that practising modelling since a young age helped her “build resilience and strength.”

Tatum’s split from Zoe Kravitz

Tatum’s rumoured romance came just four months after his split from her fiance Kravitz. The two who had been together for three years and engaged for one, shocked fans when they called off their wedding at the end of October. Their breakup came as a surprise, especially since just a month earlier, Channing was spotted with fresh tattoos of Kravitz’s initials on the back of his hand, signalling their deep commitment.