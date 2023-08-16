Anime fans had been eagerly anticipating this moment in the One Piece story. Right now, Luffy is using his Gear 5 form and is still in a tough battle against Kaido. But the new promo has caught everyone's attention and changed things up. In the upcoming episode, Luffy and his friends might need to use a new strategy to escape danger. Let's take a closer look at the new promo for One Piece Episode 1073. We've got all the information about when it will be released, where you can watch it, and any updates about delays. Stay tuned! One Piece Episode 1073: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More (Image via Toei Animation)

Release date and where to watch

The One Piece manga has been having delays, but the anime is on track. The next episode will be out in a week, on August 20, 2023 at at 9:30 am JST. You can watch all episodes on Crunchyroll's official pages.

One Piece 1073 Will Show Off More of Kaido and Luffy's Battle

The latest 31-second preview of One Piece episode 1073 shows the final part of the big battle in Onigashima. The next episode is called "No Way Out! A Hellish Scene on Onigashima." This is where the last part of Luffy and Kaido's fight happens, and Luffy might stop using Gear 5 mode. After many episodes, the heroes are close to winning the fight.

In the promo, Jimbei and the others are trying to find a way out of a building. They want to stop a fire to help everyone else. But they find Raizo there, and it seems like he wants to fight. We'll have to watch the episode to see if they fight or not. It will be interesting to see what happens to Kaido after Luffy fights him.

What Happened in Episode 1072 of One Piece?

Episode 1072 of One Piece focused on the fight between Luffy and Kaido. Luffy showed off even more of his new abilities, and Kaido realized that Luffy's new form came from awakening his Devil Fruit powers. However, Luffy's body is starting to show the physical toll of using Gear 5, and he briefly powered down at the end of the episode.

